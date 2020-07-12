CHICAGO — When Major League Baseball wrote an early draft of its return plan, one of the health and safety protocols stated "showering in club facilities should be discouraged."
In other words, wait until you go home, like you did after a Little League game.
Of all the sacrifices players were asked to make amid the COVID-19 pandemic, eschewing a shower had to be the most difficult to contemplate.
No spitting? Players eventually would get used to it.
Players and coaches not allowed to touch another person's equipment? No problem.
Lockers 6 feet apart? Most stars ask for an empty locker between them and the next player anyway.
But no showers? Might as well cancel the season.
Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed, and shower heads eventually were back in action. When the final rules were agreed upon between MLB and the players union, showering at the ballpark was allowed as long as it was conducted in a safe and orderly manner.
The new rules state showering is "discouraged but not prohibited," and include limits on the number of players or staff showering at the same time. They also call for the use of water-resistant curtains or partitions and removing every other shower head to promote physical distancing, while asking individuals to wear "sandals or other appropriate footwear" and use their own personalized toiletries, including "shampoo and body wash."
So on another hot and steamy summer day in Chicago, I asked Cubs manager David Ross about the shower situation at Wrigley Field. My concern was for the players, knowing how important a shower or three is to their daily routine.
After briefly pausing to wonder why someone actually was asking him about showering, Ross replied: "We've got showers spread out. We're using (them), kind of splitting off one at a time here. We've got multiple areas to shower. The staffing has their own their own locker room that has a couple showers. They're using the manager's office. We spread out, and some of the coaches will come in and shower at times.
"And then you've got the players' locker room and the players' showers that have curtains and separation ... just like they do (in) the dugout. And everything else its spaced out, and we adhere to protocol.
"So, yes, we shower here. Thanks, Paul."
Phew. And I mean that literally.
In my 32 years of covering baseball in Chicago, I've come to learn that showering is easily one of the favorite nonplaying activities of a ballplayer at work, perhaps behind only eating and scratching themselves.
Some players come to the park and immediately shower. Maybe they like to sleep in, or perhaps the water flow is better at Wrigley. I've never bothered to ask.
After a nice, hot shower, they go work out or practice and then they shower again. And after they play the game, of course they take one more shower before either going home or to their hotel room, or on to their charter flight to the next city.
That's a lot of showers during a baseball season. Even if the showers last only 10 minutes, that could add up to a half-hour of showering a day for some of your squeakier, cleaner athletes. Nothing is more important than showering, so I'm happy they don't have to go all day without one.
Anyway, I'm happy MLB relaxed its original plans for a shower-free clubhouse. The idea of a player having to go home to shower was ludicrous to begin with, not to mention hygienically unsound.
It brought to mind the famous quote from former pitcher Carlos Zambrano: "We stinks."
And let's face it, there's nothing worse than a Cubs team that stinks.
