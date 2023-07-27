CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow dodged questions about a new contract after the first day of training camp on Wednesday, telling reporters that “it gets done when it gets done.”
The team had hoped to reach a long-term deal with the franchise quarterback that could make him one of the NFL's highest paid players. But negotiations have run into training camp while other star quarterbacks have inked rich extensions.
The field seemed to be set for Burrow on Tuesday when Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert became the highest paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing Tuesday to a five-year, $262.5 million extension, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not release the financial details.
Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension ($52 million average) Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Deshaun Watson agreed to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal with Cleveland in 2022.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is in the third year of a 10-year contract worth $450 million, the largest overall deal for a quarterback.
Burrow said the fact that the process has run into training camp won't be a distraction for him.
“I'm able to hyper-focus on a lot of different things at different times,” Burrow said. “And when it's time for one, I can completely focus on that and forget about everything else.”
The 26-year-old Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl after the 2021 season, a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Last season, Cincinnati finished 12-4, winning the AFC North for the second straight year, with Burrow setting franchise single-season records for completions, pass attempts and passing touchdowns.
“Obviously, that's the goal when you get into the league is you get a second contract and play well on your first one,” Burrow said. "I've played well. I've done everything I can do. So when it happens, it happens. I'm just excited to be back playing football again.
Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow seems as focused as always.
“Right now, he’s got the same urgency I’ve always seen from him, the same edge, and those are good qualities to have in a quarterback,” Taylor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.