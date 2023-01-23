Bills Hamlin Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles prior to the start of the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. [JOSHUA BESSEX/AP PHOTO]

 Joshua Bessex

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game the Bills went on to lose 27-10.

