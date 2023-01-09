Patriots Bills Football

Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. [ADRIAN KRAUS/AP PHOTO]

 Adrian Kraus

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A mere store-bought get-well card wasn't enough for Bills fan Ryan Magnuson to show his support for Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.