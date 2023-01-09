Patriots Bills Football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. [ADRIAN KRAUS/AP PHOTO]

 Adrian Kraus

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC's second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

