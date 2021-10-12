BOSTON — Marcel Hug, the men’s wheelchair champion at the 125th Boston Marathon, will now always remember the words that locals recite when discussing the final mile of the race.
“Right onto Hereford, left onto Boylston.”
Too bad for Hug, he didn’t make that right turn. Instead, he followed the lead vehicle up Commonwealth Avenue before heading back onto Hereford Street.
Hug was on a record pace Monday morning and earned $25,000 with his fifth Boston Marathon title. But he lost out on a $50,000 bonus that comes with any course record.
The 35-year-old Hug, from Switzerland, wound up finishing in 1 hour, 18 minutes, 11 seconds. He set the course record of 1:18:04 in 2017.
“I would say it cost me 20 seconds and it should have been possible to get the record, for sure,” he said.
“It should not have happened. It’s my fault,” he said. “I was just focusing on my performance. I didn’t think about that. It’s sad, but it happens.”
T-shirts are sold capturing that final-mile phase of the race, coming in the traditional blue-and-yellow colors that stretch across the Boylston Street finish line.
“I went straight behind the lead car instead of a right turn,” Hug said.
Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep of the men's and women's divisions — the eighth since 2000 at the world's oldest and most prestigious 26.2-miler, which moved from its traditional spring date for the first time in its 125-year history because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Hug was part of Swiss sweep in the wheelchair divisions. Manuela Schar, 36, won the women’s division at 1:35:21 and earned $25,000.
“Yeah, that makes the race even better,” she said. “It was great to do it with Marcel.”
The victory ended up being somewhat bittersweet for Hug.
“It’s a little both, it’s a mixture,” he said when asked if he was disappointed or happy with the victory. “At the moment I’m really upset. I hope in an hour, two hours, I’ll feel more happy. I know the performance was good, I’m very happy, very satisfied.”
But it’s a costly turn he’ll remember. Maybe a phrase, too.
“It’s my fault,” he said. “I should go right, but I followed the car.”
It's the first time the event hasn't been held in April as part of the Patriots' Day holiday that commemorates the start of the Revolutionary War.
To recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, race organizers honored 1936 and '39 winner Ellison “Tarzan” Brown and three-time runner-up Patti Catalano Dillon, a member of the Mi’kmaq tribe.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American cabinet member, ran the race to commemorate the holiday, with Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk personally awarding her finishing medal after she crossed in 4:58:54.
Other celebrities: Hamilton co-star Brian d’Arcy James, who finished in 3:30:22, and race car driver Danica Patrick, who ran a time of 4:01:21. Ben Beach completed his 54th consecutive Boston Marathon — the longest active streak — finishing in 5:47:27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.