ATLANTA — Mets slugger Pete Alonso will try to become the first player to win the All-Star Home Run Derby three consecutive times against a field that will include the Cardinals' Albert Pujols, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, the Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. and Washington's Juan Soto.
The New York first baseman said Monday he is one of nine participants in the July 18 competition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
“It's a really fun event, and it's going to be super exciting,” Alonso said. “I have a really good plan to go into it and, again, I have just so much fun. I don't think anyone has more fun than I do, especially when it comes to this event.”
Schwarber posted a home run highlight reel on his Instagram page on Tuesday and the Phillies later confirmed their lone All-Star representative would participate in the Derby. Schwarber has 28 home runs in his first season with the Phillies.
Acuña, the Atlanta star who will be a starting outfielder for the National League, will compete in his second Home Run Derby. Acuña was eliminated by Alonso in 2019, when he set a career high with 41 homers.
Acuña will compete in the Derby even though he is not one of seven Atlanta players with 10 or more homers. Acuña was the NL’s leader in All-Star voting.
Alonso hit 74 total home runs in last year's Derby at Denver's Coors Field and beat Baltimore's Trey Mancini 23-22 in the final round. Alonso joined Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Griffey also won in 1994 and is the only three-time champion.
Pujols will participate in his fifth Derby after coming up short in 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2015. He and Detroit's Miguel Cabrera were added to the All-Star rosters as special selections by Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Pujols will make his 11th All-Star appearance and participate in the Derby at one of his former homes. He played 85 games with the Dodgers last season after being cut by the Los Angeles Angels, then signed with St. Louis before this season, which he has said will be his last.
The 42-year-old Pujols has five homers this season and 684 in his career, fifth on the career list.
“It’s an honor to be back in the All-Star Game and to have a chance to be part of the Home Run Derby, that’s something I enjoy a lot and my kids will have a blast," Pujols said. "Hopefully, I can put on a good show for them, because at the end of the day, it’s not about us, it’s about putting a good show for the fans.”
