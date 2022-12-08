APTOPIX NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball

The Braves will have to shell out a bit if they want to keep Dansby Swanson as their shortstop. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore

The Phillies committed $300 million to shortstop Trea Turner. The Mets are set to splurge on ace pitcher Justin Verlander. Meanwhile, the Braves have signed no free agents of note while their top priority, shortstop Dansby Swanson, remains on the market.

