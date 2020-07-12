ATLANTA — Announcements by the Washington NFL team and the Cleveland Indians that they will consider name changes have raised questions about whether the Atlanta Braves will do likewise.
The team's top executive, Terry McGuirk, has an unambiguous answer.
"We are so proud of our team's name, and our expectation is that we will always be the Atlanta Braves," said McGuirk, the Braves' chairman.
"I would say unequivocally the Atlanta Braves' name will stay the Atlanta Braves," McGuirk added a few minutes later. "We come to that position as a result of ... a lot of listening to our fans, to the Native American community. We have spent the last six months trying to make sure we are grounded in everything we say going forward, so I would again answer the question: Yes, we will be the Atlanta Braves."
McGuirk and Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller discussed the team's name and related issues, including the tomahawk chop by fans and the tomahawk logo on game jerseys, in an exclusive hour-long interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The executives said the tomahawk will remain on the Braves' jerseys, but were noncommittal about the future of the chop at Truist Park.
"The brand goes along with the name," McGuirk said. "The tomahawk logo on the jersey as a big piece of our iconography is here to stay. We are proud of it. We think our constituencies hold it in an equally high level of esteem."
The team's position on the tomahawk chop at games is a different and unresolved question, the executives said.
"Let's state the obvious: We didn't invent the chop," McGuirk said. "It came with (former Braves player) Deion Sanders when he arrived from Florida State. Our fans adopted it."
The tomahawk chop has been a part of Braves home games since 1991 and has been encouraged and promoted by the organization through the years. It has been under review by the team since St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, criticized its use during last year's National League Division Series.
The Braves said at the time they would evaluate the tomahawk chop during the offseason and continue dialogue about it. But nine months later, they haven't announced a decision.
"We're still listening and learning and trying to make the best decision possible," Schiller said, "taking into account our team and what (the chop) does to help our players in competition, our fans and ... what Native American communities think of this. All of those things packaged together, we're trying to make the right decision."
Schiller said the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the Braves' offices for several months, delayed a decision. The Braves are scheduled to play their first home game of the pandemic-delayed season July 29 without fans in attendance.
Schiller said the issues of the tomahawk chop and the team name "are definitely different from one another."
The Braves franchise was known by various other names in the late 1800s and early 1900s in Boston: the Red Stockings, Red Caps, Beaneaters, Doves and Rustlers. The team was renamed the Braves in 1912 and known by that moniker until 1936, when the name was changed to the Bees. The team returned to Braves in 1941, and that name followed the franchise as it moved from Boston to Milwaukee in 1953 and from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.
There hasn't been a serious move in the Braves' Atlanta era toward changing the name, although there was a fleeting mention by new owner Ted Turner in 1976 of renaming the team the Eagles. Turner's reasoning was that the Eagles name would tie in with the city's other bird-named teams, the Falcons and Hawks. But he quickly dropped the idea.
"I'm proud of the heritage. I'm proud of its history," McGuirk said of the Braves name. "Any brand, any name, is basically a representation of what goes on underneath it. I think this franchise has conducted itself in an honorable way throughout all of that history."
Schiller said the Braves name, to him, "means somebody who possesses courage, is a warrior. So for me, it's held in high regard and it's esteemed by the Native American culture and it's powerful. It's very representative of strength and honor."
