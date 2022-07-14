ATLANTA — The New York Mets won two of three in their NL East showdown with the Atlanta Braves despite playing without two of their four All-Stars.
It helped that Francisco Lindor played like he should be included at the Midsummer Classic.
Lindor led New York’s home run barrage with a three-run shot, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday.
The first-place Mets stretched their lead over the Braves to 2 1/2 games by winning the series.
Lindor had five hits in the set. He has 64 RBIs and already has topped his 2021 total of 63.
“Selfishly, I’d like to see him get four days off because he plays almost everyday, but you could make a real good case for him going to the All-Star Game, too,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before adding he “hasn’t heard a whimper” from Lindor on the subject.
The Mets were without All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil (paternity list) and outfielder Starling Marte (groin tightness) in the series.
Lindor refused to place too much importance on winning a series against the defending World Series champion Braves, the four-time reigning division champions, at this point of the season.
“They are a good team,” Lindor said. “Beating them in July is just beating them in July.”
Lindor said beating Atlanta in the postseason “is when it counts.”
Eduardo Escobar also homered for the Mets.
Eddie Rosario had three hits, including one of Atlanta’s three homers — all solo shots.
Bassitt (7-6) improved to 5-2 in eight road starts this season by allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
“Chris was the difference today,” Showalter said.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Bassitt’s performance capped a strong show by the Mets’ rotation.
“We had three really good starts against us, and we didn’t handle them, pretty much,” Snitker said. “... We’re going to play them a lot more, but they’re going to get guys back, too. They were without two or their regulars.”
Atlanta’s Charlie Morton (5-4) gave up five runs on six hits, including three homers, and three walks in five-plus innings. The three homers allowed matched his career high.
“I didn’t think he was real sharp,” Snitker said.
