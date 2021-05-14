ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will avoid the injured list after leaving Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with a left ankle injury.
X-rays on Acuña's ankle were negative. Manager Brian Snitker said Acuña is day to day.
Acuña, who led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues, suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh.
“Those are scary moments for players, especially when they’ve got the torque and force he's running with," Snitker said.
Acuña was initially ruled safe by first-base umpire Mike Estabrook before a video review overturned the call. Acuña hopped down the right field line before collapsing onto the outfield grass. After being checked by a trainer on the field, Acuña was able to walk back to the dugout.
Acuña was the second Braves outfielder to leave the game. Cristian Pache will be placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness. Pache also was hurt trying to run out a grounder in the second inning.
Snitker said Ender Inciarte, who has been out since April 17 with a left hamstring strain, will come off the IL.
The Blue Jays, with Bo Bichette hitting a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning Thursday, completed a six-game season sweep of the Braves.
Toronto trailed 2-0 and 4-3 before its 10th comeback win this season and third of the current series.
“I think regardless of how we’re playing we should feel like we have a chance,” Bichette said. “We can do special things on offense. I’ve never seen this team give up.”
Danny Jansen, hitting .095, led off the ninth with a single off Will Smith (0-3). Marcus Semien singled, and Bichette doubled to the gap in right-center for a 6-4 lead.
Bichette drove in three runs on two hits. Cavan Biggio knocked out Smith with his second double of the game to drive in another run.
Travis Bergen (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth after starter Ross Stripling allowed two runs in five innings and had nine strikeouts.
“It seems like if our pitching does the job we’re always going to have a chance, and it was true in every one of these three games,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.
