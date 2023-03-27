NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves will open the season with two rookie left-handers in their rotation while giving right-hander Kyle Wright more time to prepare for his first start.
Wright was told Sunday he would start the season on the 15-day injured list. He was the only 20-game winner in the majors last season but had a slow start this spring after getting a cortisone shot in January to address a shoulder issue.
Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, who each have impressed the team this spring while competing for what was believed to have been one spot in the rotation, were told Sunday they will open the season with the team. The Braves optioned Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett on March 14 to clear the path for Shuster and Dodd.
Shuster, 24, was Atlanta's first-round draft pick in 2020. He is expected to start in the Braves' third game at Washington on April 2.
Dodd is expected to take the No. 5 spot in the rotation and start on April 4 at St. Louis.
Both rookies have impressed the Braves with good control this spring.
Shuster has posted a 1.45 ERA in five spring training games. He has 18 strikeouts and only four walks in 18 2/3 innings.
Dodd, 24, has a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings this spring, with 20 strikeouts and four walks. He was a third-round draft pick in 2021.
Wright, 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in his breakout 2022 season, said giving him more preparation time makes sense. He is a former player at Buckhorn High in Huntsville.
"Just kind of gives me the chance to build all the way up and feel extra strength and endurance," Wright said Sunday. "... We want to finish strong, not just try to be a hero this first month. Good call."
Added manager Brian Snitker: "We don't want to be playing catch-up. We want to make sure he's firmly entrenched in what he's doing before we get him going. So I think it's the smart thing to do."
Wright and the team talked about how this would be better for him in the long run. To achieve their goals this season, the Braves need Wright.
So, what's a few more days?
Wright said the tentative plan is this: He'll start a minor-league exhibition game Thursday. Then he'll make a start for Triple-A Gwinnett in Norfolk, Virginia. This would put Wright on track to start sometime during the Braves' first homestand at Truist Park, which goes from April 6-12.
Teams can backdate an injured-list placement a maximum of three days. So Wright's 15 days will begin Monday, and he will be eligible to come off the injured list April 11, when the Braves host the Reds for the second of three games.
Wright has made two Grapefruit League starts this spring. On Saturday, he allowed three runs, including giving up two homers, over four innings versus the Twins in Fort Myers. The wind might've contributed a bit, though Wright didn't want to make excuses and said he could've made better pitches. But he said his curveball was "way better" than in his first start.
One thing that makes this slight change of plans easier for Wright to accept: Shuster and Dodd have pitched really well in camp. The Braves have the depth to cover Wright while he finishes building up.
"To be honest with you, that's a huge part of it, too, knowing that there's a lot of guys that have thrown really well," Wright said. "You want to see them get an opportunity, too, that you feel like they earned and deserve. It allows me to be a little bit more selfish. I don't like to use that word, but it allows me to make sure that I'm going to be healthy in the long run, which ultimately is better for the team, I think, if I'm healthy and can go from start to finish the whole season."
