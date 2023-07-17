ATLANTA — The White Sox were the better team on Sunday, doing to the Braves what the Braves have been doing to teams for months. The White Sox jumped on the starting pitcher Kolby Allard and tacked on four more against the bullpen, cruising to an 8-1 win Sunday at Truist Park.

