HOYLAKE, England — Brian Harman stood in the tunnel and looked out to the 18th green at Royal Liverpool with his eyes on that shiny claret jug, waiting for his name to be called with the century-old introduction as "champion golfer of the year." He always imagined this was possible.
Maybe not in a steady rain, his least favorite weather, on Sunday at the British Open. Perhaps not before a British Open crowd that seemed to want anyone but Harman to win, including one fan who he heard say over the weekend, "Harman, you don't have the stones for this."
All that was sweet music to the little lefty with Georgia grit and something to prove, to himself and anyone watching.
And did he ever.
Harman delivered a performance so remarkable he hit into only three bunkers all week, led the last 51 holes of the British Open and never gave anyone a chance. He closed with a 1-under 70 and won by six shots.
"I've always had a self-belief that I could do something like this," Harman said. "It's just when it takes so much time, it's hard not to let your mind falter, like maybe I'm not winning again. I'm 36 years old. Game is getting younger. All these young guys coming out, hit it a mile and they're all ready to win. Like, when is it going to be my turn again?
"To come out and put a performance like that together ... I don't know why this week, but I'm very thankful that it was this week."
Harman, from Savannah, Georgia, turned back every challenge in the British Open, from big names to bad weather, and took his place among major champions Sunday with a victory that never was in doubt.
When his second bogey in the opening five holes reduced his lead to three, Harman answered with two straight birdies. When he dropped another shot on the 13th hole and his lead was down to four shots, Harman made two more birdies, the first one from 40 feet on No. 14.
By then, everyone else was playing for second.
"He won by six, so there's nothing really any of us could have done," said Masters champion Jon Rahm, one of four players who had to settle for the silver medal.
Harman is the oldest first-time major winner since Sergio Garcia was 37 when he won the Masters in 2017.
Rahm birdied his last hole for a 70 to make it a four-way tie for second place with Tom Kim (67), Sepp Straka (69) and Jason Day (69).
Harman now has a five-year exemption in all the majors and joins the list of Open champions at Hoylake that includes Roy McIlroy and Tiger Woods, Bobby Jones and Walter Hagen.
He also can think about a return to Europe in September for the Ryder Cup in Rome. The victory, worth $3 million, moves him comfortably to No. 3 in the standings. The top six a month from now automatically qualify.
Harman never has played in a Ryder Cup. He moves to No. 10 in the world. This is new territory. Over four days at Royal Liverpool, he certainly looked like he belonged.
