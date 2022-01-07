TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown says he didn't quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the middle of a game, but rather he was cut after refusing to play through an ankle injury that sidelined him for several weeks this season.
The oft-troubled wide receiver, who took off his jersey, shoulder pads and undershirt before walking off the sideline during a game Sunday against the New York Jets, said he was pressured to play and coach Bruce Arians fired him when the player told the coach he was not able to re-enter the game because of his ankle.
While not specifying which ankle was hurt, Brown — through a statement released by his attorney Wednesday — said an MRI performed Monday showed broken bone fragments, a ligament tear and cartilage loss “which are beyond painful. You can see the bone bulging from the outside.”
Arians said the day after the game that Brown did not claim he was injured when he refused to continue playing against the Jets.
The coach declined to discuss specifics of the conversation on the sideline and said he had “no clue” why the receiver reacted by storming off the field, tossing some of his gear into the stands and waving to fans at MetLife Stadium.
Brown, whose contract was terminated by the Bucs on Thursday, told a different story in his statement.
“Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured,” he said. "Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it my all for the team. I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities.
"On top of that, the pain was extreme. I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, `What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?' I told him, 'It’s my ankle.' But he knew that. It was well documented and we had discussed it.
“He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, 'Coach, I can’t.' He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, `YOU’RE DONE!' while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs.”
The team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Brown's statement Wednesday night.
The receiver alleged a coverup.
“I didn't quit. I was cut. I didn't walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out,” Brown's statement read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.