Former Austin star Josh Pearson’s first appearance in the NFL could come tonight for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could put him in position to catch a pass from future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.
Tampa Bay on Thursday afternoon chose to elevate Pearson, a rookie wide receiver, along with veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell from their practice squad to make them eligible for the game against the Chicago Bears.
The Bucs enter the showdown in Chicago with a hobbled crew of wideouts. The Buccaneers have already ruled out wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson for tonight's game and both Scotty Miller and Mike Evans are considered questionable to suit up.
Before Pearson's elevation, Tampa Bay was down to three certainties at the position for this week's game: Jaydon Mickens, Cyril Grayson and Tyler Johnson. Grayson was just signed off the practice squad this week but he did play in the Bucs' Week Two win over Carolina after being elevated from the practice squad. None of those three has a reception this season.
Elevating Pearson and Cockrell increases the Buccaneers' pool of available players for their game against the Bears to 55. They can keep 48 of those players active for the game, as long as eight of them are offensive linemen.
Pearson joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State in the spring. He played in 26 games for the Gamecocks, recording 126 receptions for 943 yards and a school-record 30 touchdowns.
