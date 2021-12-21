CLEVELAND — The Raiders didn't appreciate the NFL postponing their trip. They made sure their postseason chances weren’t canceled as well.
Daniel Carlson's 48-yard field goal as time expired sent Las Vegas to a 16-14 win on Monday night over the COVID-19-depleted Cleveland Browns in a game pushed back two days by the NFL amid an uptick of virus cases across the league.
Down by a point, quarterback Derek Carr patiently drove the Raiders (7-7) into Cleveland territory in the final two minutes.
Then former Auburn star Carlson shrugged off being iced by the Browns to boot his winner, keeping Las Vegas in the playoff mix. The Raiders had been upset with the league's decision to delay the game from Saturday until Monday, with owner Mark Davis saying the delay was a “competitive disadvantage” for his his team.
That all seemed to be forgotten as the Raiders danced off their sideline when Carlson's kick went through at the Dawg Pound end of FirstEnergy Stadium.
“It's been a long time coming to win a game like that in the end,” said Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who has led the team through a turbulent season. “We understand the situation we're in and what the playoff race looks like.”
The loss was devastating for the Browns (7-7), who would have vaulted into first place in the AFC North with a win. Instead, they fell into last place in the tightly packed division with three games remaining.
Due to a virus outbreak, the Browns were without quarterback Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski and several other prominent players, including top receiver Jarvis Landry and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
Cleveland third-string quarterback Nick Mullens had brought the Browns back from a 10-0 deficit in the third quarter and given them a 14-13 lead by throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Harrison Bryant with 3:45 left.
And after Greedy Williams intercepted Carr, it appeared the Browns were on their way to taking their roller-coaster season to new heights. But Cleveland couldn't come up with a first down and gave the ball back to Carr with 1:50 left.
“After that interception, I told the guys ‘Please, I promise we’ll win it, just get the ball back,'” Carr said.
He then led a 51-yard drive, completing two long passes to Zay Jones to set up Carlson's kick that kicked new life into a team that has dealt with adversity and drama all season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden in October.
Carr understood why his teammates were so upset with the league's decision to move the game.
“I wanted to play because I have a routine,” Carr said. “But life's going to throw us curveballs. Whether I agree or don't, it doesn't matter.”
The Browns were ravaged by positive COVID-19 cases last week. Despite the league postponing the game for two days, an asymptomatic Mayfield was unable to produce a negative test in time to play. Cleveland was without a dozen regulars.
The Browns were also without Stefanski, forced to miss his second big game in less than a year after he tested positive.
“That locker room right now is hurting,” said acting Browns coach Mike Priefer. “That’s the most I’ve seen it in that kind of pain. You’re upset when you lose. Obviously you’re joyous when you win. But when you lose that type of game, that was tough.
"They’re pretty down right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.