LONDON — Chelsea fans received an unwelcome present on the Premier English League team's 117th birthday Thursday: British government sanctions against Russian owner Roman Abramovich that only served to intensify the team's growing pariah status in the soccer world.
The aluminum magnate is among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen under British sanctions on Thursday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Under the unprecedented government action, Chelsea will operate through the end of the season May 31 with a special “Russia Regulations” license that among other restrictions prohibits the team from selling new tickets or merchandise, or signing new players.
The club’s future was already in doubt: Abramovich, whose $2 billion investment in the club over 19 years transformed the team into a force in European football, had put the squad up for sale last week amid growing calls that sanctions be imposed on a man the government has labeled a “pro-Kremlin oligarch” linked to “destabilizing ... undermining and threatening” Ukraine.
The British government also has alleged that Abramovich has obtained financial benefits from Putin’s administration, including contracts in the buildup to Russia hosting the 2018 World Cup.
“We are now turning the screw on influential oligarchs enabling his regime,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said of Putin. “The important measures announced today will clearly have a direct impact on Chelsea FC and its fans, but we are working hard to make sure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed.”
Club sponsors are responding in their own way: The telecommunications firm Three announced Thursday that it would suspend its sponsorship of the team and remove its logo from Chelsea’s jerseys.
“We recognize that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately,” Three said. “However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do.”
Soccer fans immediately felt the effects of the British government's sanctions: Anyone with tickets until the end of the season will be able to attend matches, but those without will stay without.
The new rules also limit the club to spending a maximum of 500,000 pounds ($657,000) on each match at Stamford Bridge, including on security and catering. A maximum of 20,000 pounds can be spent on travel to matches. Chelsea plays in France at Lille in the Champions League next week.
Staff, including players, will continue to be paid. The club’s wage bill was almost 28 million pounds ($37 million) a month in the most recent accounts. The club also has been effectively placed under a transfer ban since it cannot spend money to register new players.
“We are very disappointed right now because of this,” said Tanjim Islam, a frustrated Chelsea fan from Vancouver, Canada, who stood outside the team’s hastily closed merchandise shop at the stadium on Thursday. “We traveled from the west coast (of Canada) to be here.”
Even worse for fans, though, is uncertainty about the club's fate.
“We had a great legacy over the past 20 years,” Islam said. “We are doing great and (now) we don’t know where our club will be in the future.”
Lifelong Chelsea fan Freddie Frampton called the sanctions “hypocrisy at its highest level,” citing the European Union, of which Britain is no longer a part.
“The EU is paying Putin 1 billion (euros) a day for Russian energy. On the other side, they’re funding Ukraine with weapons. The madness has to end. Sanctioning Abramovich changes nothing. It’s not Abramovich who is funding this war, it’s Europe. Why take away our fun?"
