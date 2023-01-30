Bengals Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) makes the catch behind Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. [JEFF ROBERSON/AP PHOTO]

 Jeff Roberson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.

