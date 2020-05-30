Ardmore’s Cody Reed, Alabama’s Mr. Baseball in 2014, has been released by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Reed signed for just over $1 million after being selected in the second round of the Major League Draft in 2014. He never pitched above Class A ball in his six seasons in the minor leagues.
The release is one of many around minor league baseball as the likelihood increases of no minor league season of any kind.
After missing the 2018 season because of elbow surgery, Reed pitched 13 innings in 2019 on a rehab assignment. His career minor league numbers are 20-22 with a 3.14 ERA and 351 strikeouts in 320 innings.
Reed posted a 10-2 record in his senior season at Ardmore in 2014. His ERA was 0.46. The lefty struck out 226 in 92 innings. He tossed six shutouts with five no-hitters and one perfect game. The Tigers advanced to the Class 5A state championship series that season.
Reed had signed with Vanderbilt before being drafted by the Diamondbacks.
