INDIANAPOLIS — Perhaps it was a little premature to run Helio Castroneves off so soon.
Age wasn't on his side, of course, and time was running out to join that elite club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners.
But after a 46-year-old schools one of the hot young stars in the closing laps of the biggest race in the world, then climbs 16 feet up the Indianapolis Motor Speedway fence, well, maybe Castroneves deserves a second look.
“The performance numbers from Helio ... I didn’t quite get him not running anymore,” said team owner Michael Shank, who gave Castroneves a six-race ride this season that launched Sunday with the Indianapolis 500.
The deal with Meyer Shank Racing — in a leftover car bought from DragonSpeed Racing that Ben Hanley qualified 33rd in last year's Indy 500 — was an opportunity to get Castroneves back to the Indy 500. And it was all he had on his calendar besides the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January with Wayne Taylor Racing and Tony Stewart's six-race Superstar Racing Experience that begins next month.
Better than nothing, right?
“I keep looking for something else I love, something else I want to do,” Castroneves told The Associated Press on Monday. “I haven’t found anything yet. I want to race. I absolutely should be racing full time and my goal is to be full-time racing next season."
He proved that Sunday with a masterful drive at Indianapolis that put Castroneves into the exclusive club of four-time winners, which last welcomed a new member 30 years ago. The Brazilian won his third Indy 500 in 2009 and has tried for 12 years to join A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners.
But after two decades driving for Roger Penske, Castroneves had aged out of the organization and there really wasn't a place for him anymore. Shank threw him a lifeline that brought him back to Indy and made him the fourth-oldest winner in the 105-year history of the race.
Castroneves then had a wild celebration in front of the 135,000 spectators that made for the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic.
He scaled his first fence as a 25-year-old first-time race winner so overcome by emotion that he'd forgotten race officials had warned drivers to knock off the celebratory antics. That fence climb at Belle Isle in 2000 drew a $6,000 fine from CART, but the crowd loved the “Spiderman” showmanship and Castroneves claimed the check he turned over was torn up on the spot.
He won two more races and climbed two more fences before he arrived at Indy for the first time in 2001, won the race, climbed that fence, too, and a star was born.
When last year's Indy 500 was held without spectators for the first time because of the pandemic, the mood was particularly dour.
When Castroneves passed 24-year-old hotshot Alex Palou on Sunday with two laps remaining and the crowd erupted, the energy pushed him to the finish line and the adrenaline helped him scale new heights of the mesh and cable fencing.
“I have the strength of a spider; I must have been bitten by a spider,” Castroneves told the AP. “There was so much emotion, so much passion. I saw fans crying. I was crying. I was going to climb and climb and climb and enjoy that moment with them.”
During his nearly 20-minute victory lap in the back of a convertible, fans in the grandstands climbed the fence in their own homage to Spiderman.
His peers rushed onto the track to congratulate him, many of them Penske employees and former teammates. In victory lane, Roger Penske himself hugged his former driver.
