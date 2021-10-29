Stephen King could've written “Misery” about an Atlanta sports fan.
That would've been a truly horrifying tale.
From Jim Leyritz to 28-3, from DeVonta Smith to losing not one, but two NHL teams to western Canada, Georgia's sports history is filled with knee-buckling heartache, epic meltdowns and, yes, plenty of misery.
But now, as the World Series comes to Atlanta for the first time since 1999, there is hope that this city — once immortalized in print as “Loserville USA” — and this state could be taking a turn toward some long-overdue parades.
The young, hungry Hawks are just a few months removed from a surprising run to the NBA's Eastern Conference final. The fearsome Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 college football team in all the land. And the Braves just ended their 22-year Series drought by knocking off the 106-win Dodgers.
Heck, even the woebegone Falcons — who haven't had a winning NFL season since 2017 — are at .500 and hopeful of joining the party.
“I'm so happy for all those guys with the Braves,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “Talk about a team that grinded through a year. I don’t think they were above .500 until the middle of August and find themselves in the World Series. So maybe we can draw a little inspiration from that.”
The Braves remain the city's lone professional champion in the four major sports — baseball, football, basketball and hockey. (Side note: Atlanta United did win the MLS Cup title in 2018, but soccer remains a notch below the Big Four in this country.)
Even that solitary Atlanta title in 1995 would eventually be overshadowed by all the close-but-no-cigar calls the Braves had in a single decade of nearly annual World Series appearances.
1991. 1992. 1996. 1999.
Losses, all of them.
None was more painful than '96, when the Braves won the first two games at Yankee Stadium by a combined score of 16-1, only to lose three straight at home and eventually the series when it returned to New York.
The decisive blow still lingers in the city's psyche. The Braves led 6-0 in Game 4, but Leyritz hit a three-run homer off closer Mark Wohlers that carried the Yankees to a 7-6 victory.
To this day, the franchise remains scarred by not only that game, but its extensive history of postseason flops. Starting with that magical worst-to-first season in 1991, the Braves have captured 19 division titles and made 21 playoff appearances overall.
With the results of 2021 still be determined — the Series against the Houston Astros is tied at one win apiece — the Braves are 1-for-20 over the past three decades when it comes to winning it all.
During the NL Championship Series, Braves star Freddie Freeman talked about a quest to “kill that narrative” — meaning, the repetitive, unending queries about Atlanta's glaring dearth of championships.
Just during Freeman's time in Atlanta, the Falcons infamously squandered a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots and lost the only overtime game in Super Bowl history, the Bulldogs blew a 13-point lead in the national championship game and fell to Alabama on Smith's 41-yard touchdown catch in overtime, the Hawks came up short in two trips to the Eastern Conference final, and the Braves surrendered a 3-1 lead to the Dodgers in last year's NLCS.
The most promising sign that things are truly changing in Atlanta is all the dynamic young stars who now call the city home.
Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves (though, sadly, he can only watch this Series as he recovers from a season-ending knee injury). Trae Young of the Hawks. Kyle Pitts of the Falcons.
“We’ve got everything," said Young, who grew up in Oklahoma but has taken to wearing an “Atlanta Georgia Changed My Life” shirt. "We’ve got a lot of really good guys and really good sports teams in this city, and we all want to make the city proud.”
Maybe it's time to write a new story.
How does "Winnersville" sound?
