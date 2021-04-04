ATLANTA — You know, actions do have consequences. Eight days after the Georgia Legislature passed and the governor signed a law that our nation’s president described as “Jim Crow on steroids,” the state of Georgia has suffered a significant loss. Major League Baseball has pulled its All-Star Game, which was set for July 13 at Truist Park and from which Cobb County was expecting an economic jolt.
From a statement released by MLB on Friday, this was Commissioner Rob Manfred: “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft.” (The latter was scheduled to be held here in conjunction with the ASG.) In the same statement, Manfred said: “We will continue with our plans to celebrate the life of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities.”
Just not in the city Aaron called home. Yikes.
You could feel this coming since … oh, last week. Understand: MLB has no gripe with the Braves or Cobb County or Truist Park. Its beef is with the state of Georgia, which decided it needed to tighten its voting regulations.
Not coincidentally, the state of Georgia has a Republican governor and a Republican-controlled legislature. Not coincidentally, the state of Georgia just picked a Democrat over a Republican in the presidential race and two Democrats over two Republicans in the subsequent Senate runoffs. What better time to shore up those election laws, huh?
You could feel this coming. Tony Clark, head of the MLB players’ union, said his membership needed to discuss whether it wanted to play an All-Star Game in a state that would enact such a law. Lawsuits have been filed. Delta’s CEO called the law “unacceptable” and “based on a lie.”
Coca-Cola’s CEO called it “wrong” and “a step backwards.” Bishop Reginald T. Jackson of the African Methodist Episcopal Church announced a boycott of Delta, Coke and Home Depot.
Said Jackson, speaking to Politico: “I consider Delta my airline. So I really don’t want to boycott Delta. But if Delta can’t support me, there is no need for me to continue to support Delta. I’m going to have to start flying United.”
The pressure to do something bubbled up so quickly that MLB, among the great corporate ditherers, was impelled to move quickly.
Our elected representatives made a choice. That’s their prerogative. It’s the prerogative of others to differ. It’s the prerogative of corporate entities to work hard not to alienate their customers because of politics. From Stacey Abrams’ statement Friday: “Republicans who passed and defended Senate Bill 202 did so knowing the economic risks to our state.”
We’ve seen the NFL remove a Super Bowl from Arizona because of that state’s reluctance to recognize the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as a holiday.
We saw Charlotte lose an NBA All-Star Game and Greensboro an NCAA subregional due to House Bill 2, which was known as the Bathroom Bill, which was repealed less than a month after Duke lost to South Carolina in a Round 2 game played in Greenville, South Carolina. The Palmetto State had itself lost sporting events until it ceased flying the Confederate flag.
Sometimes actions have unintended consequences. Maybe this is one. Really, though: What did legislators think would happen? How could they NOT see this coming?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.