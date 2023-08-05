The Braves are a great team, yet they have some real weaknesses that potential National League playoff opponents can exploit.
None of those flaws are major, which is why the Braves have the best record and run differential in baseball, but nitpicking is what you do with World Series contenders.
Braves starting pitchers have been, collectively, mediocre. The hitters chase a lot of pitchers outside of the strike zone and have produced significantly better against left-handers than righties. The fielding is shaky for at least three positions, and maybe four.
Starting pitching is the relatively largest concern. Braves starters rank eighth among MLB teams in ERA and 12th in Wins Above Replacement (FanGraphs). The caveat is that Max Fried and Kyle Wright have combined for only 10 starts. The Braves are betting that both pitchers will regain their health and form before October.
That’s a reasonable expectation. But two of the best healthy starters have contributed to the Braves ranking in the bottom 10 in walk percentage and home runs allowed per nine innings. Spencer Strider has been about average at preventing homers. Charlie Morton’s walk rate is fifth worst among qualified MLB starters (all statistics before Thursday’s games).
Fried’s return should help. He has a long track record of not walking many batters and surrendering few home runs, and that was before his return Friday against the Cubs. In an 8-0 Atlanta win, he threw six innings, giving up three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
A lot is riding on Fried’s left forearm. A strain sent Fried to the injured list May 9. If Fried continues to be Fried, then the Braves will have three proven veteran pitchers for the postseason plus emerging youngster Bryce Elder.
Postseason opponents that draw a lot of walks could cause the Braves problems. Several NL playoff contenders fit that bill, most notably the Dodgers.
Braves hitters do swing at a lot of pitches that aren’t strikes. The Braves collectively crush the ball when they make contact. But they showed during last year’s playoffs what happens when a power-hitting lineup whiffs too much in key situations.
Walks, homers and strikeouts are important elements of pitching because there’s a lot of luck involved with balls in play. The randomness increases with the small samples of the postseason. That’s where defensive blunders could hurt the Braves.
Statcast tracking data identifies first baseman Matt Olson and second baseman Ozzie Albies as the infield’s weak links defensively. That fits what my eyes see. Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a strong arm but doesn’t consistently get to balls that he should. Eddie Rosario is a bad defender in left field and seems to be getting worse.
The margins can be thin in the postseason, and defense can make a difference. Postseason opponents that put balls in play often could give the Braves problems.
Postseason baseball is unpredictable. Just look at the Braves. They won it all after they were a middling team for most of 2021. They fell on their faces after winning 101 games last season. Baseball can be a mysterious game.
