TALLADEGA — It's been nearly 16 months since Bubba Wallace was waiting out a rainstorm in his motorhome in the Talladega Superspeedway infield when NASCAR informed its only full-time Black driver that a noose had been found in his garage stall.
Wallace never saw the noose, never even stepped foot in the garage. It wasn't Wallace who called in the FBI — NASCAR did that — and from what he'd been told, Wallace was led to believe he'd been the victim of a hate crime.
When the FBI later ruled that the noose had been fashioned to the end of a garage door pull during NASCAR's visit to Talladega nine months earlier, making it mere coincidence that Wallace was assigned that stall, he was subjected to a barrage of online vitriol that spread to the grandstands at several tracks in the aftermath.
Wallace is used to being booed by now, and on the biggest day of his professional career the trolls came for him again when he darted to the front of the field to win Monday's rain-shortened, rescheduled race at Talladega.
It was rigged, many cried, saying NASCAR called the race only because it would benefit Wallace. That claim was one of the gentler barbs directed at Wallace, the first Black driver since Wendell Scott in 1963 to win at the top level of the sport.
Not even in this pinnacle moment of his career could Wallace escape the doubters who somehow believe he cooked up the noose as a hoax in June 2020 to garner support during the nationwide racial reckoning following the death of George Floyd.
Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime, but the hate has followed him since he became vocal in matters of social justice and successfully called on NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at its events.
Denny Hamlin, a fellow driver and now Wallace's boss as co-owner along with Michael Jordan of the 23XI Racing team, encouraged Wallace to get off social media for his own mental health.
“People just automatically dislike me because I hired Bubba Wallace," said Hamlin, a first-year team owner also who scoffed at the notion the race was fixed.
“I spend way too much money and these teams spend too much money to fix it,” he said. “Any time there’s unique circumstances, it’s fixed. When a team is close to winning a football game, they fumble on the one yard line, it’s fixed. It’s just (criticism from) someone that’s having a bad day.”
Wallace said after Monday's race he had followed Hamlin's advice several months ago and stopped reading social media.
“It’s helped out a ton. I would go and read the comments (and) after a bad race I would become one of those haters that doesn’t know anything. I would become one of them. Just start telling myself a bunch of dark thoughts,” Wallace said. "In high school, I was always worried about what other people thought of me. I finally let that go.
“I’m not going to be able to please everybody. Doesn’t matter if I won by a thousand laps or won a rain-shortened race, not everybody is going to be happy with it,” he said. “That’s OK because I know one person that is happy and that’s me because I’m a winner and they’re not.”
There's no telling what this victory, the first for Wallace in the Cup Series in 143 starts spanning four seasons, will do for his own confidence. Wallace has admitted to previous bouts of depression and the day before the rescheduled Talladega race Hamlin revealed that teaching Wallace “emotional regulation” will play a pivotal role in Wallace's development.
Little did Hamlin know he'd be celebrating with his driver the very next day in the first victory for 23XI Racing, a team that didn't even exist until last November but was built around Wallace and the eight figures in sponsorship he'd landed as companies new to NASCAR rushed to support him last season.
Wallace said he knew he'd win at Talladega and that he has witnesses he told ahead of time he'd be taking the checkered flag. But when the race was rained out Sunday and he sat in the infield the same way he did 16 months earlier, Wallace admitted it was “just like, man, déjà vu.”
Wallace, who turns 28 on Friday, credited his mother and his new fiancée, Amanda, for helping him hold it all together. Neither was at the race; Amanda had returned to North Carolina for work on Monday, Wallace's mother has started a new life in Atlanta.
His mother sends him daily encouragement, he said, scriptures and “always is holding that positive light.” When he finally got his mother and fiancée on the phone after his win, the tears flowed freely.
