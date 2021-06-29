CONCORD, N.C. — There’s a pointed episode in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s television show that encapsulates his remarkable transformation from a bashful, third-generation racer into a multimedia personality.
Earnhardt and his crew of storytellers/ghost chasers/racing enthusiasts are filming the second season of “Lost Speedways” at Myrtle Beach Speedway, the South Carolina track where Earnhardt says he learned "to be a racecar driver.”
Footage shows a rail-thin 18-year-old who clearly had no idea where his career was headed. Earnhardt was happy racing late models, learning about cars and bartering for dinner with a fellow racer who was sponsored by a fried chicken chain.
“He was shy. He really didn’t want to interact with other people,” track announcer Bill Hennecy says in the episode. “The reason he didn’t interact is because, ‘I’m an Earnhardt. They expect more of me.'’’
All these years later, Earnhardt is still shy.
He’s a 46-year-old married father of two daughters, a NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and the 15-time most popular driver as voted on by fans. Earnhardt still has social anxiety and was a wreck when NBC Sports launched its NASCAR coverage at Nashville with a heavily promoted pre-race show that featured him alongside country star Brad Paisley.
“I was terrified,” Earnhardt told The Associated Press of the assignment. “But they give me the tools and if I do the work and study and prepare, I can do OK. I can make it work.”
Earnhardt took the NBC Sports job after his 2017 retirement because the network earned his trust during early talks. Earnhardt would be reunited in the booth with his former crew chief Steve Letarte, and NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood assured him the network had his back.
“Sam told me when he hired me, he said, ‘I’ll never put you in a position to fail,‘” Earnhardt said. “That was such a great thing to hear from somebody. I’m trusting somebody to not put me somewhere I’m not ready. I’ve been in some scary situations but I have the support, and that gives you the confidence to get out there and do things, to put yourself out there, where probably 10 years ago I’d have turned and run away.”
Between NBC and Dirty Mo, an original content and production company, Earnhardt has a life after racing. Even in retirement he is still NASCAR’s top ambassador.
People may expect more from him because he is an Earnhardt and he has delivered in so many ways. He is genuinely passionate about his projects and loves talking racing more than anything. This work doesn’t feel like a job, he said, and he has learned how to deliver for an audience.
Earnhardt said he never greets a podcast guest before the start of a show because he wants the welcome to be authentic when the cameras are rolling.
It’s the same for “Lost Speedways,” a Dirty Mo production and Peacock original. The eight-episode second season debuts Friday .
Earnhardt lets the legends tell the stories. He tries not to learn much about the speedway before he arrives because he wants to see and smell the place, then walk the property searching for any forgotten artifact, scorers book, broken floodlight — anything left behind.
“It’s best for me to learn on camera because that’s when I’m all jacked up, I got the most energy,” Earnhardt said. “If I already knew everything when we got there, I’d be dull and boring.”
Earnhardt is sucked into the history of each track, and when it comes to NASCAR’s earliest days he is fascinated to hear full versions of events long-whispered about, or told in half-truths or exaggerations.
“Sometimes you are in the middle of these shows and you are like ‘Maybe we don’t want to learn what happened. Maybe we don’t need to know. Maybe NASCAR doesn’t want this to be discovered,’” Earnhardt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.