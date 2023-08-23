ATLANTA — Zach Johnson has a week to measure personalities, potential pairings and how statistics mesh with Marco Simone. He will talk it over with five vice captains and the six Americans who already qualified for the Ryder Cup team in Rome.
And then he will announce next week which six players get the coveted captain's picks.
Sound complicated? It wouldn't be with only two choices. That's the way it was when this business of captain's picks began for the U.S. team in 1989, and it's the way it should be now.
Instead, the Ryder Cup selection system has gotten out of hand, adding another layer of perceived favoritism in a sport that prides itself on earning what you get.
Now there will be questions about Justin Thomas, a spark for the U.S. team in the last two Ryder Cups who didn't make the FedEx Cup playoffs this year. Using one of two picks on Thomas (at No. 16 in the standings) would have the appearance of strengthening the team. Making him one of six puts greater emphasis on who got left out and why.
If performance matters, the U.S. team should go back to 10 qualifiers and two captain's picks. That probably would make Johnson's choices easier, not harder, except for making phone calls to the players who don't get picked. Getting left out at No. 11 is one thing. But No. 7?
Brooks Koepka is No. 7. He was squeezed out of the automatic six on Sunday when Max Homa and Xander Schauffele passed him on the final day of qualifying.
Koepka would seem to be a lock as the PGA champion and Masters runner-up (points from those two majors alone would have put him at No. 7). Now playing for LIV Golf, he earned 9,421 points in 10 events and finished 29 points behind Schauffele, who had 26 counting events.
His association with Saudi-funded LIV Golf is enough for speculation when it probably shouldn't be.
Form matters, sure, except the Ryder Cup starts 31 days after the picks are made. Bryson DeChambeau won two FedEx Cup events in 2018 and a month later went 0-3 in France.
Match play, much less the Ryder Cup, is fickle.
Besides, if the Americans have an abundance of riches when it comes to filling out the team, should it really matter who they send over to Rome? They have lost in Europe the last three decades whether they had two picks or four. And now they have six.
“We forget the real reason we had picks in the first place,” said Curtis Strange, a former Ryder Cup captain, player and one-time captain's pick.
Europe first had captain's picks in 1985, won the next two Ryder Cups and then the Americans decided they should get picks. They had two picks for each of the next nine Ryder Cups (and went 3-5-1 as the pendulum swung in European favor).
That all changed with Captain America — Paul Azinger, who earned the moniker as an actual captain and for doing more than any task force in helping the U.S. team.
Azinger wanted four picks in 2008 and it stayed there for the next six Ryder Cup matches, except for 2014 when Tom Watson reduced the number of picks to three.
And then last time it went up to six picks. The 2021 matches at Whistling Straits were postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it created uncertainty with schedules. Now the six picks are here to stay.
“Picks only complicate it,” Padraig Harrington said in an interview with RTE in Ireland. Harrington wanted only three picks for the 2021 matches.
"You can cause dissension in the team if someone doesn't get picked if the rest of the team thinks they should have been," he said. "The less picks you have ... you have less doubt in your mind about the picks, and that brings less doubt to the team.”
