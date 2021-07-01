PITTSBURGH — Memo to Rob Manfred:
"Mr. Commissioner, Jim Leyland is speaking. Please listen. Thank you."
"I don't know about that," Leyland said last week, a little chuckle in his voice. "I still do a little work with the commissioner. Obviously, I don't have any power with him."
What a shame.
Baseball would be so much better if the people who run it listened to Leyland.
"The state of the game is a little hectic right now," Leyland said. "It's kind of in a little chaos. "It's just different baseball. It's not the baseball that you and I are used to or the type that I prefer with all the strikeouts and everything. I think it's ridiculous.
"At the same time, these are the best players in the world and I enjoy watching them. We just need to clean it up a little bit. But by cleaning it up a little, I mean leave it alone. Just let the game take care of itself. It's taken care of itself for a long time. I don't think we need to be making all of these super changes that they've been making."
That doesn't mean Leyland is against the crackdown on the illegal substances that pitchers have been using, specifically Spider Tack. He just wishes baseball had started its police work before this season or waited until next season. He also doesn't like that everything but rosin has been banned for pitchers.
"I like pine tar for all pitchers," Leyland said. "Pine tar, believe it or not, doesn't do anything for the ball except give you a better grip on it."
Some elements of the crackdown have been "humorous," to use Leyland's word. Oakland pitcher Sergio Romo pulled his pants down to prove he was clean. Detroit utility man Harold Castro, who pitched against Houston late in a 12-3 loss, was examined by umpires.
But a couple of other incidents were hardly funny. Seattle's Hector Santiago became the first pitcher to be ejected from a game after umpires checked and confiscated his glove Sunday. Santiago, who is appealing a 10-game suspension, said he was using only rosin to keep his hand from sweating. Last week, there also was an ugly incident when Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi asked umpires to check Washington starter Max Scherzer a third time because he didn't like how Scherzer kept rubbing his hair. A fight nearly erupted between the teams.
The crackdown appears to be serving its purpose — getting more offense in the game. USA Today reported Monday that, since June 3, teams are averaging 4.59 runs a game, up from 4.36, and that batting averages are up to .244 from .236, OPS is up to .730 from .707 and strikeouts are down from 24.2% to 23.3%.
"I think it will all work out," Leyland said. "I think everything will settle down at some point."
Leyland long has blamed hitters more for baseball's problems than pitchers. That includes the record number of strikeouts and the length-of-game issue.
"You've got to get the batter in the batter's box and you've got to enforce the rules. Take a ground ball to shortstop. To me, the hitter on deck should be walking to home plate as soon as that ball is hit," he said.
"Get the hitter in the box. It could be so easy if they'd just enforce the rules. Why have rules if you're not going to enforce them?"
Leyland likes starting a runner at second base in extra innings. He also likes seven-inning games in doubleheaders. He does not, in any way, like forcing a relief pitcher to face three batters unless he ends an inning.
That doesn't mean Leyland doesn't understand what Manfred is trying to do.
"We've lost our younger audience a little bit. That's the audience we've got to get back. Let's face it, the young people want action. They don't want to just sit there. That's why I think getting guys in the box, ready to hit, is the biggest change we can make. It would change the game entirely.
"But, evidently, they don't listen to me too much."
