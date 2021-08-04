KAWAGOE, Japan — Everyone seemed to have a solution for how to fix golf in the Olympics, right up to the point seven players from seven countries went into a seven-way playoff for a bronze medal.
Never has golf been so compelling after it had a winner.
“I never tried so hard in my life to finish third,” Rory McIlroy said.
He tied for fourth and can't wait for Paris in three years.
His words captured the emotions of those who were at Kasumigaseki, even if they weren't in the playoff. A sport older than the Olympics is still new to the program.
The loudest complaint is that it looks the same as the Valero Texas Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the Meijer LPGA Classic and the Pure Silk Championship.
Stroke play over 72 holes isn't always sexy. But it works.
This was compelling long before a playoff that took four holes to eliminate six players, before Xander Schauffele had his Olympic moment with an up-and-down from 98 yards, even before Slovakia's greatest player, Rory Sabbatini, had two bogeys and still shot 61 to win the silver.
Five players were tied for the lead at one point on Saturday. Eight players were separated by four shots at the start of Sunday.
Missing was the team element, at least until the anthem played and the flags were raised.
“Being in the Olympics is something special, they should definitely do something special,” Carlos Ortiz of Mexico said before the tournament began. “I think the format can definitely be better, and I think that would engage the country to be more involved. Make it more about the country, not individual.”
Finding something special can sometimes cross the line into a gimmick.
“The Games isn't a place where you experiment,” said Antony Scanlon, the executive director of the International Golf Federation who has a deep background in the Olympics.
The team component would seem to be the most obvious solution without making it overly complicated. The World Cup used to crown the individual champion and then combine the scores of two players to decide the team title.
That's what the IGF is considering, but not until Los Angeles in 2028.
“The players have said, ‘We want a team event.’ So do we,” Scanlon said. “We were looking at a team event for Paris (in 2024), but there also was a lot of pressure from other federations to add to their events.”
