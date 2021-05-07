LOS ANGELES — In the end, the Angels cut a guy batting .198. No big deal.
And that, unfortunately, is the legacy of Albert Pujols with the Angels: No big deal.
He got a big deal: 10 years and $240 million, and 4,000 fans chanting and cheering at his introductory news conference.
“I’m a marketing guy,” Angels owner Arte Moreno said that day. “I just thought, ‘What does it mean to our fans to bring a player of this caliber here?’”
In the end, it meant almost nothing.
Pujols arrived in Anaheim as the best player in baseball, yet he never was the best player on the Angels. Mark Trumbo was the Angels’ best player in Pujols’ first month with the team, and then Mike Trout showed up.
Trout awes. Shohei Ohtani dazzles. Anthony Rendon stars. David Fletcher is a fan favorite.
Pujols has been practically invisible, and not just this year. In Pujols’ decade in Anaheim, the Angels won zero postseason games.
In 11 years with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols was “The Machine,” winner of three most valuable player awards and two World Series championships.
In St. Louis, he never finished outside the top 10 in the most valuable player voting. In Anaheim, he never finished inside the top 10.
The national reaction Thursday: ALBERT PUJOLS, HALL OF FAMER.
The local reaction Thursday: Jared Walsh, a 39th-round draft pick, is better than Pujols anyway. Walsh showed it last year, and on merit Pujols might have lost his job years ago had the Angels’ farm system been able to develop a decent first baseman between Trumbo and Walsh. Pujols has not been a league-average hitter since 2016.
Pujols has been an asset in the community, and a tremendous mentor to Trout. Just last week, Pujols acknowledged — and not for the first time — that Trout had surpassed him.
“A player like Trout comes every 50 years in this game,” Pujols said. “We just witness greatness every day. I’m blessed that I was out in the frontseat, hitting behind him for a while, and now wearing the same uniform and taking the field every day.”
The list of Hall of Famers who played their best years elsewhere and prolonged their careers in Anaheim includes Bert Blyleven, Rickey Henderson, Reggie Jackson, Eddie Murray, Frank Robinson, Don Sutton and Dave Winfield — and Pujols.
To the extent Angels fans might remember Pujols, that would be how.
Murray was 41 when he got to the Angels, Jackson 35, the rest somewhere in between. Pujols was 31 when he signed with the Angels, in a big deal that turned out to be a lost decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.