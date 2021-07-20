CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SRX exceeded all expectations, right?
Not even a bookie in Las Vegas — Tony Stewart's gold standard for foreseeing results — could have predicted the six-week Superstar Racing Experience summer season would have been such a success.
It grew so big, so quickly that by the made-for-TV series finale on Saturday night, it was NASCAR's champion in victory lane at Nashville Fairgrounds in Tennessee.
The current champion!
The night before his real job as a Cup Series superstar at a race — in New Hampshire!
For a "fake" racing series!
Chase Elliott thought SRX was cool and watched his father, Bill, compete the first five weeks as one of the regular participating all-stars. With the 65-year-old Hall of Famer in the field, and permission from both Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR, Chase Elliott had just his second ever opportunity to race against his old man.
He improved to 2-0. Chase Elliott beat Tony Stewart, the series co-creator and “regular series champion,” and Bill Elliott, to cap the season. It was a podium Chase Elliott will forever treasure.
“We were literally racing for the win of the race. That was no fluke or joke or setup thing," Chase Elliott said. “We were legitimately racing 1-2, which is incredible. Tony has been a hero of mine forever. To share the podium with both of them, I couldn’t have asked for anything... more special.”
This was the crowning moment for SRX, which started as one of Ray Evernham's crazy ideas and became the star of the summer. The series had drama, theatrics, solid story lines and it was packaged in a two-hour primetime window when CBS had nothing better to slot on the typically slow Saturday nights of summer.
The first race was OK and then came a critical moment that differentiated SRX from every other series: Evernham and CBS actively made tweaks to the racing and even the broadcast presentation based on viewer feedback. Nothing was off limits as far as Evernham was concerned; he was fine adjusting for the sake of the show.
“It's motorsports entertainment,” Evernham said. “Nobody is sitting here saying this is a super serious series that's going to the next level.”
Whatever it was, fans liked it because each race averaged at least 1 million viewers. SRX originally signed a two-year deal with CBS, and there's been no indication the series won't return.
But its direction — and this is the fun part of SRX — is up in the air. No idea is a bad idea, and if the fans make themselves heard, Evernham and Stewart listen.
Evernham, already eyeing internal SRX adjustments, is now seeking to balance the business of racing with the fun stuff.
“We've got to really look at the business ideas around this,” Evernham said. “We've had some conversations with the folks in Indianapolis about putting a base there for three or four months a year, and be centrally located. But the other thing is fan input from America, and specific area TV ratings will probably have a lot to do with the decision. I think the fans like being able to call the shots in this series.”
