CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to put up or shut up, Denny Hamlin.
Long recognized alongside Mark Martin as the greatest NASCAR driver to never win a championship, Hamlin gets a fifth try Sunday to at long last grab that elusive Cup Series title.
He finished last in the final four in 2019 and 2020, the year he won eight races and should have been the favorite in the championship round. He ended up third in 2014, the first year of the winner-take-all format, when a botched call not to pit for fresh tires when he was leading cost him the title.
And nobody has forgotten Hamlin's 2010 collapse, when he dominated the penultimate race of the season and had Jimmie Johnson on the ropes until a late fuel stop cost him the win.
Johnson sliced Hamlin's points lead by more than half to 15 points that day, but more importantly he stripped Hamlin of his confidence headed into the finale.
Hamlin's legs were shaking under the table during the championship contenders news conference, he was mediocre in practice, qualified a horrific 37th and seemed distant and lost all weekend. When Hamlin spun in the early laps of the race, it sealed Johnson's record fifth-consecutive title.
A decade later Hamlin has still not broken through for a title.
Hamlin, who turns 41 this month, has long maintained he is fine with his resume, and that he wouldn't trade three Daytona 500s and 46 career victories for a Cup title. And he points out that the elimination format introduced in 2014 that has beaten him three times doesn't necessarily guarantee the best driver and team wins the championship.
Kyle Larson actually has the most to lose Sunday at Phoenix Raceway after nine wins — 10 including the non-points All-Star race — and the regular-season championship. But Hamlin's fifth chance might be the charm and he was on the offensive as soon as the field was set.
Hamlin blocked Martinsville winner Alex Bowman from a proper victory celebration after Bowman spun Hamlin from the lead with six laps remaining.
He called Bowman “a hack” in a live television interview in which Hamlin cursed twice and the Virginia native was heavily booed by what should have been a home crowd as his words were aired over the public address system.
Hamlin blamed the fan reaction on fans of Chase Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver. In a lengthy thread later posted to Twitter, he defended his post-race actions as raw emotion and noted he was twice wrecked by non-playoff drivers with his season on the line.
He pointed to the lack of on-track respect and racing etiquette that has permeated all three national series and challenged his detractors to ask themselves if they'd feel the same about their own favorite driver.
Hamlin basically told the boo-birds to shut up.
“I don’t care what your opinions are. I don’t care what you think of me. You don’t know me,” he wrote. "I got here through the hardest path possible. No last name, no money, no backer. ... I’ve spent 16 years trying to accomplish this sports highest honor. This week brings a new opportunity to achieve it. I’m ready. My team is ready.”
Now he's got to back it up in a winner-take-all race against Larson and reigning Cup champion Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports, as well as Martin Truex Jr., Hamlin's teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex and Elliott have won titles in this format, Larson has never before raced in the finale and Hamlin, well, maybe he's learned enough in four previous losses to close one out.
