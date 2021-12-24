ARLINGTON, Texas — The last time the Dallas Cowboys played in prime time on a Sunday, they had to figure out how to win without Dak Prescott.
Now they need to figure out how to get their star quarterback back to what he was before the calf injury that kept him out of that victory over Minnesota.
The Cowboys (10-4) have three games to do it before an all-but-assured trip to the playoffs, starting Sunday night at home against Washington as the NFC East leaders try to complete a sweep of three consecutive division opponents. The first was Washington.
"Still a lot of growth, plays left out there," Prescott said. "We've taken those steps and we've gotten better day in and day out and we'll continue to do that, and as I continue to say, peak at the right time. Yeah, comfortable where we are and more importantly, where we're going."
Washington should have quarterback Taylor Heinicke back after he cleared COVID-19 protocols Thursday, two days after Garrett Gilbert had to start with Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen sidelined by the virus.
The best postseason hopes for Washington (6-8) faded with the 27-17 loss to Philadelphia in a coronavirus-delayed game. Last season's NFC East winner was eliminated from that race and is playing again just five days later.
"I'm not gonna approach anything just saying, 'Well, I hope we can finish this year with a winning record,'" coach Ron Rivera said. "No, I want to get into playoffs. I wanna win into playoffs. I wanna win it all. If I could win all 20 games, I'll win all 20 games. That's just my mentality."
Prescott mentioned turnovers as part of what's been wrong with him. One was a pick-6 that gave Washington a realistic chance to erase a 19-point deficit in the final six minutes of a 27-20 Dallas victory two weeks ago.
While Ezekiel Elliott, hobbled by a knee injury, and the running game showed improvement in last week's 21-6 victory over the New York Giants, Prescott has as many interceptions as touchdowns (three) the past three games, all victories despite his struggles. He had 16 TD passes and four picks before the calf injury.
"We're playing good defenses," Prescott said. "They're doing a good job of taking some things that we do really well away and making us stay patient and make plays underneath. That's tough, but we're accepting the challenge and we're getting better through it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.