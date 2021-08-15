The Braves have won nine of 11 games after defeating the Nationals 12-2 on Saturday in Washington. They’ll have the chance to sweep the Nationals in Sunday’s finale.
Here are five takeaways from Saturday:
1. Shortstop Dansby Swanson’s first of three hits scored two and ended Nationals starter Patrick Corbin’s night after 4⅔ innings. The Braves have faced Corbin in his last two outings, tagging him for 11 earned runs on 12 hits across 10⅔ innings.
Swanson added a three-run homer in the seventh and solo shot in the ninth, giving him six RBIs. It was the second-most RBIs he’s had in a game this season, trailing only his career-best seven on July 31. In August, Swanson is hitting .383 with a .412 on-base percentage and is slugging .638 with three doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs.
2. Have a week, Ozzie Albies. The Braves’ second baseman homered for the fourth consecutive game, blasting a two-run shot off Corbin in the fifth to extend the Braves’ lead to 4-2.
Albies has certainly found comfort in the leadoff spot. He’s homered in five of his past six games. He has a hit in eight of 12 games this month. His three RBIs Saturday brought his season total to 80. He’s on pace to become the first primary middle infielder in franchise history to collect 100 RBIs.
“He’s an explosive guy, man,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I didn’t even realize until that last inning that he was a double away from the cycle. (First baseman) Freddie (Freeman) was saying, ‘Ozzie, get up. Take a crack at it.’ He’s something else, I’ll tell you. He’s being selective. He’s so dangerous right-handed, also.”
Albies is also nine doubles away from his third season with 40 doubles, five triples and 20 homers. He’d become the 10th player in MLB history to have as many such seasons — eight of those players are Hall of Famers, while the active one, Mookie Betts, has a good shot of heading to Cooperstown as well.
3. Starter Max Fried has arguably been the best non-Ohtani hitting pitcher this season. He once again sparked the offense, getting the Braves’ first hit with a third-inning single. He has a hit in four consecutive starts. He’s hitting .342 (13-for-38) with five RBIs and seven runs scored this season.
“It’s impressive,” Albies said. “Today he set the tone for our two-run inning. That was great for us. … He was the first guy who started things for us. It’s been impressive.”
Fried flew around the bases and scored on Albies’ triple. Freeman’s two-out single scored Albies, putting the Braves up 2-0.
4. Fried allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk. The lefty has a 1.00 ERA in three starts this month, striking out 19 and walking just two.
Saturday was also Fried’s first time working with catcher Travis d’Arnaud since he returned from an 86-game stint on the injured list.
“Travis is — there’s a reason we went as far as we did last year,” Fried said. “With him being able to control a staff, especially some young guys last year. He’s extremely stable back there. He has a lot of experience where he’s able to read situations and hitters, his pitch calling. His pitch framing has been unbelievable. I know if I can execute a pitch in a spot or area, he’s going to make it look the best he possibly can. It’s really great having him back.”
5. The Braves have won seven consecutive games in Washington (7-1 overall), tying the franchise record for their most in one season. They’ve outscored the Nationals 44-22 on the road.
Swanson and Albies were a combined 6-for-10 with four runs, three homers, nine RBIs.
“I didn’t have that vision, but I knew we could play great defense and hit. But I didn’t see us going off like right now,” Albies said.
The series concludes today when lefty Drew Smyly (8-3, 4.41) faces right-hander Paul Espino (3-3, 3.74).
