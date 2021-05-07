COLUMBIA, S.C. — Darlington Raceway officials are excited about hosting the first of two scheduled NASCAR weekends, something the track hadn’t featured since 2004.
The old, country track holds races for NASCAR’s top three series this weekend, which will be capped off by the Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 on Sunday. Darlington will also host another NASCAR series event Labor Day Weekend.
There were times since losing its second race 17 years ago when the track dubbed the “Lady In Black” seemed closer to extinction than rebirth.
“We’re certainly excited with what’s occurred,” Tharp said. “We consider ourselves like the Wrigley Field of NASCAR.”
The track hosted two NASCAR weekends a year from 1960 through 2004 before organizers cut that in half and took away Darlington's Labor Day race date. At that time, Darlington seemed closer to closure than revival.
But with the Goodyear 400 set for Sunday, track president Kerry Tharp believes it's a restart that's every bit as significant as when Harold Brasington carved the oval-shaped layout from some farmland more than 70 years ago.
The Wrigley Field analogy will be on display this weekend at Darlington with the truck race tonight, the Triple-A Xfinity Series on Saturday before the Cup Series' Goodyear 400 on Sunday.
Kurt Busch, who was second here in 2003 to Ricky Craven by 0.002 seconds in the closest finish in NASCAR history, says the more visits to Darlington the better.
“I feel like the track is a fun challenge that is very different than all the other tracks,” said Busch, who drives the No. 1 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing and who has not won in 26 starts at the track.
Darlington played a major role in NASCAR's growth since first hosting a race in 1950 and was again front and center in racing's return from its three-month pandemic suspension last spring. It was Darlington that held the first NASCAR Cup Series event in May 2020, without fans, that resumed a season interrupted by COVID-19.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who drives the No. 47 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing, said Darlington has a history that can't be matched by more modern facilities.
"It's an iconic race track,” he said.
Stenhouse likes seeing Darlington on the schedule twice because it's a raceway where every driver hopes to take the checkered flag because of its profile as one of the hardest, historic layouts in the sport.
“It’s fun. It’s tough. It’s challenging,” Stenhouse said. “And it puts on good racing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.