A wild summer transfer window was about to close on Thursday with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool completing deadline-day signings and other Premier League clubs still active in the market despite England's top flight already spending more than $2 billion on new players.
By the time the window shut at 11 p.m. local time, Chelsea had signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to plug a gap up front in its squad, while Nottingham Forest was looking to make it to a remarkable 20 signings, or more, since returning to the league.
Liverpool beat the deadline by an hour to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season, after manager Jurgen Klopp belatedly made signing a midfielder a priority because of a slew of injuries in that department, most recently to captain Jordan Henderson.
United and City made their moves in the market much earlier Thursday. Brazil winger Antony became soccer's most expensive deadline-day signing by completing his switch to United from Ajax for $95 million to take the club's own spending in this window to nearly $240 million.
Hours later, United signed Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a season-long loan from Newcastle as a backup to David De Gea.
The future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been a hot topic since the end of last season — he has pushed to leave because United isn't in the Champions League — but manager Erik ten Hag reiterated Wednesday that he is counting on the Portugal forward this season. Ronaldo was a second-half substitute for United in its 1-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday.
City decided to bolster its defensive options, signing Switzerland international Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for $17.5 million to get a fifth center back in its squad.
Forest made its 19th signing of the window by bringing in defender Willy Boly from Wolverhampton and was reportedly in talks with two or three other players. The promoted team has already spent more than $150 million this summer.
Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye sealed a return to Everton from Paris Saint-Germain, which sent left back Layvin Kurzawa to Fulham on loan for the season. Fulham also signed former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian on a free transfer after he recently left Brazilian club Corinthians.
Aston Villa signed Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker from Wolverhampton, and Arsenal sent Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan to Southampton.
Leicester chose the final day of the window to make its first outfield signing of the summer, Wout Faes from French club Reims. Faes filled the vacancy left by Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea on Wednesday for 75 million pounds ($87 million).
That was one of the most eye-catching moves of the summer as the Premier League reverted to pre-pandemic levels of spending — and then some — on the back of its huge global broadcasting broadcasting deals worth about 10 billion pounds ($11.8 billion) over three seasons.
The rest of Europe just cannot compete, with clubs in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France on course to spend less combined than England alone.
Chelsea could yet take its spending on players to around $300 million, like it did two summers ago when the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner joined for huge fees.
The Premier League's record for spending in a single season — covering both summer and winter transfers windows — stands at 1.86 billion pounds ($2.18 billion) in 2017-18. That figure should be comfortably surpassed in this transfer window alone.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.