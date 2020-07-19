Tae Hayes knew he would get his opportunity to play in an NFL game, but he had to be patient.
The former Decatur High and Appalachian State standout went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars that same night.
Jacksonville was home to all-pro cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye at the time. Hayes took advantage of learning from two of the best corners in the NFL during preseason camps and games.
“I got to watch them, and I think that was really good, because I got to really learn how to be a pro my rookie year,” Hayes said. “That was something I really needed.”
Hayes, who is listed as 5-foot-9, 188 pounds, had a productive preseason with some major media outlets taking notice. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 20 rookie before the start of the season, citing his four pass breakups and one interception while only allowing a 38.2 passer rating when targeted in three games.
“The preseason is when I really started to feel myself,” Hayes said. “When I got that interception and people started to take me seriously, that’s when I started really getting into myself.”
The Jaguars, however, decided to leave Hayes off of their 53-man roster. He spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad.
Jacksonville called up Hayes late in the season to the 53-man roster for one game before waving him a month later. The Miami Dolphins claimed Hayes off waivers on Dec. 13, and he appeared in his first NFL game nine days later against Cincinnati.
Hayes deflected one pass and recorded three tackles in 67 snaps. His lone pass breakup came on a potential touchdown pass inside the 5-yard line for the Bengals.
“I went out there, and I was ready to play,” he said. “They let me play, and they wanted to see what I could do. I was ready for it.”
The next week was a challenge for Hayes, too, going up against three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Hayes once again was solid. He recorded three more tackles and an additional pass deflection in 40 snaps.
“I did nothing but football that whole week,” he said. “I knew what was going on. I was ready for it, and that’s because I knew Tom Brady would go after a guy like me who was only in his second game ever playing. I knew he was coming after me.”
Hayes allowed only four receptions in 16 passes thrown his way in the two games. Opposing quarterbacks posted a rating of 41.4 and gained just 3.4 yards per attempt when targeting Hayes’ receiver. He only allowed 55 yards total.
Decatur High coach Jere Adcock said he wasn’t surprised to see Hayes make the most of his opportunity with the Dolphins.
“He shows that if players can find a place to play (college football), the NFL will find you,” Adock said. “If you have the tools, the NFL will find you.”
Adcock said the benchmark for Decatur High defensive backs is Jerraud Powers, who played eight seasons in the NFL. Adcock said Hayes possessed a lot of the same physical tools as Powers in high school, and that the steady improvement of his knowledge of the cornerback position is why he’s such an effective player now.
“I think with him, he understands how hard he has to work,” Adcock said. “He doesn't take it for granted. He is appreciative of the opportunity.”
Hayes is now spending his summer going through workouts to improve and stay in shape.
“I’ve really just been building my confidence up,” he said. “That’s what a defensive back needs. I need to have the most confidence on the field.”
He also offered advice for local athletes who will have to go through rookie camps when or if the NFL decides to continue with those camps before the season. Former Austin High standouts Josh Pearson and Marcus Webb are among the local players who signed with NFL teams after going undrafted. Athens High’s Quez Watkins will also get a shot after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with pick No. 200 in the draft.
“A player who got drafted in the first round might get two or three chances to mess up,” Hayes said. “Undrafted guys don’t get those. You get one chance. You gotta go in and on the first day, you have to be ready.”
Hayes believes he’ll have to prove himself again if the NFL decides to push forward with the 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Still, this year, I have to go out and do it,” Hayes said. “I’ve done a good job and shown people that I can play, but I’m still undrafted. Even though I know the Dolphins know I can play, that’s just how it is. I have to prove myself.”
