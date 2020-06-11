The baseball career of Decatur’s Tanner Burns reached a new high Wednesday when he was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the Major League draft.
"Hearing my name called is a dream come true, but I want to be a big leaguer, not just a professional baseball player, so there's still work to do," Burns said. "I can't thank my family enough for their unwavering support. They've been with me every step of the way.”
The Indians picked Burns with a selection in the Competitive Balance Round A. Major League baseball uses a formula to give the 10 lowest-revenue clubs and the 10 smallest markets the opportunity to have an extra selection after the first round. Eight teams had selections in that round.
“I want to thank the Cleveland Indians organization for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to take that next step toward achieving my dream,” Burns said. “I can't wait to get to work."
After a great career in high school, Burns played three years at Auburn. He completed his Auburn career with a 14-9 record, 2.86 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 188.2 innings, helping the Tigers reach the College World Series in 2019 for the first time in 22 years.
“I just talked to Tanner, and told him I just became a big Indians fan,” former Decatur baseball coach Luke Lamm said. “Everybody knew Tanner was a special pitcher in high school. It’s exciting to see him getting this special opportunity. I know he will be up to the challenge.”
Burns is the first player drafted out of Decatur High since 2001. That’s when the Atlanta Braves took Cole Barthel in the second round with 73rd selection. The third baseman/outfielder played four seasons in the minors and never rose higher than Class A.
The last player selected from Decatur was Derrick Adams in 2018 by the Kansas City Royals. The left-handed pitcher starred at Austin and Jacksonville State before being taken in the 27th round with 812th selection. Adams pitched rookie league baseball in the Pioneer League last year.
The last player drafted from Morgan County to play in the Major Leagues was Gary Knotts. The former Brewer pitcher was selected by the Florida Marlins in the 1995 draft. He was picked in the 11th round with the 289th selection.
Knotts pitched with the Marlins in 2001 and 2002 and the Detroit Tigers in 2003 and 2004. He finished with a career record of 13-16 with 38 starts in 86 appearances.
