Decatur’s Sam Murphy rallied Wednesday to remain in contention at the 127th British Amateur Championship.
On the second day of play the tournament moved into match play. Murphy defeated Jonas Baumgartner of Germany to move into the final 32. The championship will be decided Saturday with 36 holes of play.
Murphy plays Scotland’s Jamie Roberts in the next round Thursday. They are scheduled to tee off at 9 a.m. local time which is 3 a.m. Central Time.
In Wednesday’s match, Murphy was down two after six holes. He managed to tie it going into No. 12. He birdied 14 and 16 to take a two-hole lead. He then sealed it with a long chip shot on 17 and went on to win the match 3&1.
Murphy, who just finished his college career at Louisiana Tech, is one of two from the United States still playing. The other is California native Christian Banke, who played at the University of Arizona.
The championship is being held at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England.
