SANDWICH, England — Shane Lowry kept the silver claret jug for 722 days, the most by any British Open champion in some 75 years. He returned it on Monday to the R&A at Royal St. George's with mixed emotions.
Sure, he was sad to part with it. But that meant it was time to play golf's oldest championship, and that was plenty enticing to Lowry and the rest of the field.
“I’m really looking forward to the week ahead," Lowry said after returning golf's oldest trophy. "Not that I’m ready to give the claret jug back. I’m happy it’s here and I’m happy I’m here defending, and I’m really looking forward to the week.”
The British Open was the only major canceled last year by the COVID-19 pandemic as the others were moved around to different spots on the calendar. Now it's the last major of the year that has brought reminders the pandemic has not entirely gone away.
Zach Johnson, the 2015 champion at St. Andrews, saw his streak of 69 consecutive majors end when he tested positive for the coronavirus before boarding a charter flight from the John Deere Classic in Illinois.
Johnson is the fifth player to be withdrawn from a major championship since the pandemic, but the first since Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann had positive tests ahead of the 2020 Masters in November.
And while the British Open might look normal, especially when 32,000 fans start arriving for the opening round on Thursday, it will be anything but that off the course.
Strict protocols from the R&A forbid players (or caddies) from staying with one another. Each player can have a core group of three additional people, which includes a caddie, coach, manager, family member or a trainer.
They are not to go to grocery stores or restaurants or otherwise mix with the general public.
It's different, to be sure. Lowry, however, doesn't see it as a burden. After all, this is a major championship and he's the defending champion. Even as an Irishman, he's not one to hit the town at night looking for some diversion.
“It's a bubble, but I don’t think I’ll be doing anything different than I normally do,” Lowry said. "I come to the golf course, I play, and I go home and we have dinner in the house, and that’s it. … Watch a bit of TV and have some food in the evenings.
“You don’t do anything else the week of big tournaments. You’re kind of resting up as much as you can, and you’re obviously here playing and practicing all day every day when you’re here.”
The only thing he's sure about this week is it will be louder than what he's used to hearing at a major, which is music to his ears. The previous three majors allowed roughly 10,000 fans a day. The allowance for Royal St. George's is about 75% of normal capacity.
Lowry thinks he struggled in 2020 in part because spectators were kept away. The silence was dull. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were among those who said they had a harder time getting motivated without the energy of the gallery.
“I don’t want to be here playing in front of nobody, so I think it’s great that there’s 32,000 people, and I was very excited when I heard that there was going to be that many people here,” Lowry said.
