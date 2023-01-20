MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia
- By Howard Fendrich The Associated Press
