Novak Djokovic will make his first return to the U.S. Open in two years after being barred from entering the country due to COVID-19 vaccine restrictions. [KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic's return to the U.S. Open after missing it last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19 will come against an opponent who never has played in the tournament, while defending women's champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff were drawn Thursday into a possible quarterfinal matchup.

