ORLANDO, Fla. — Charles Woodson walked onto his covered patio, overlooking a pool and golf course, to share some sources of pride with visitors.
Two were expected, and one was not.
Woodson cradled the Heisman Trophy and Thorpe Award he won as a three-way, national championship player at Michigan.
The former Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers defensive back also was holding the shoes and brace he wore after he was born with clubfoot.
Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, he overcame the deformity and went on to become a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, who will be inducted about 100 miles from his hometown on Sunday.
“My older brother and my sister always tell a story of me kind of crawling around and dragging these behind and my brother would grab my arms and pull me," Woodson said, holding tiny white shoes attached to a brace.
“I would be crying because I couldn't move around, but once he started dragging me around, I'm kind of part of the crew because he's making me a part of the fun," he said.
“And, that would make me smile."
The 44-year-old Woodson has brought joy to countless people in Ohio, Michigan, California, Wisconsin and beyond with his play on the field and his mission off it to build a legacy that transcends sports.
He donated $2 million in 2009 to the new University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital and Women’s Hospital, creating the Charles Woodson Clinical Research Fund.
Woodson aimed to attract the world’s best researchers to help children.
“The opportunity to help save lives, I think that’s really at the root of it,” he said.
Mission accomplished.
With Woodson's money and donations from the public, researchers in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are developing the technology to preserve a heart for a day instead of just several hours for transplants.
“It is truly a special thing that he has created here at Michigan Medicine," said Dr. Gabe Owens, a pediatric cardiologist. “It will contribute to saving lives in the future.”
Over the past two decades, Woodson has been part of a team that has made and sold wine that bears his name after being exposed to the industry in Napa Valley during training camps early in his career with the Raiders. Earlier this year, he added Woodson Bourbon Whiskey to his lineup of business interests.
“His legacy is more than just a football player," said Scotty Passink, a close friend. “It’s as a phenomenal human as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.