INDIANAPOLIS — After Tua Tagovailoa’s career-best third season in the NFL, there’s a much more confident tone around the Miami Dolphins when assessing their quarterback’s ability.
Take general manager Chris Grier’s words from the same time last year to the current day.
When he spoke to reporters at the 2022 NFL scouting combine, he was asked if he thinks Tagovailoa can be elite.
Grier’s response: “I mean, I can’t say he can’t be.”
Following Tagovailoa’s league-leading 105.5 passer rating and 8.9 yards per attempt, plus career highs with 25 touchdowns and 3,548 passing yards, present-day Grier sounds much more enthusiastic about the long-term prospects of Tagovailoa behind center for the Dolphins.
“He’s our quarterback, and he’s our quarterback here to be successful for a long time,” Grier said Wednesday.
“Very excited for him. The strides he made this year with [coach Mike McDaniel] and the offense, you guys have seen it. It was really exciting. And to see the work he’s put in that you guys don’t see at the facility and around, has been really incredible.”
But amid his near-Pro Bowl-caliber third season remain the durability concerns. In 2022, concussions were the problem. Two different concussion protocol stints cost him 5½ games, including the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
And, probably in large part because of that, there still appears to be some internal debate within the organization about picking up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
“We’re still having all those conversations because there’s a lot of factors that go into that,” Grier said. “Now that we’re finally finishing up the coaching staff, we’ll focus on some of these answers. Coming together, [McDaniel] and I will sit and talk about it, as well as [owner Steve] Ross and [senior vice president of football and business administration] Brandon Shore. We’ll go through it, and we’ll make our decision then.”
The Dolphins have a May 1 deadline to exercise the option that, after the 2023 season, Tagovailoa’s fourth, would keep him under contract in 2024 at $23.1 million.
And, yes, durability concerns will factor in.
“I can’t lie and say no,” Grier said. “But it’s not something that’s going to make us afraid to do something long-term. The one thing, he’s been banged up, but he always bounces back and plays hard and performs.
“Excited for his future. Excited for watching him do the work he’s been doing in the offseason here right now to prepare for 2023. He’s very excited to get back on the field with his teammates.”
Grier acknowledges there are different dynamics at play with quarterback contract decisions with how they are amplified in the public eye and the media, but it can’t factor into the process.
“You try and take that out of it,” he said. “You just kind of make the decisions that are best for the organization and the team. There are always thoughts with the quarterback. It’s the position that everyone talks about. For us, we just try to remove emotion and try to make good, sound, smart decisions, and hopefully it’s the right one.”
