ASHBURN, Va. — Sammis Reyes got in his car, put on podcasts and tried to learn something while he was driving. Sam Cosmi borrowed his sister's car to make the most out of the mileage.
The destination was a stranger's front step.
Long before they became Washington Football teammates, Reyes and Cosmi each drove for a food delivery service during the pandemic. Taking a job like that certainly was not unique to athletes, though it shows how far they were willing to go to make ends meet before getting to the NFL and the ensuing payday.
"In this life, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get the end goal," Reyes said Wednesday. “That was the only job that gave me the flexibility for me to still train. I had to figure out a way to make money, to be able to work out a couple times a day.”
Cosmi, like Reyes, found a way to drive for DoorDash and also delivered groceries for Instacart in between meetings and film study at Texas. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound offensive tackle's size stood out to grocery delivery customers who greeted him, often asking why he was doing it if he had sights set on a football career.
“Something to do,” Cosmi told them. “I couldn’t really stay in the house. I did all my workouts and studies and meetings and the rest of the day I fit in just working and doing something. I just couldn’t sit in the house and not doing anything.”
Reyes, who's from Chile and moved to the U.S. as a teenager to play basketball, did it because his hoops training gig disappeared with COVID-19 preventing folks from working with him in person.
“When you’re providing a service, people will take care of you,” Reyes said. “Getting those good tips at times, that was great."
This time around, they're together at Washington's training camp. Cosmi was a second-round pick in the draft who's competing to start at right tackle, while Reyes signed out of the NFL International Player Pathway Program.
Coach Ron Rivera said Reyes and Cosmi taking food delivery jobs “tells you that they’re serious about trying to accomplish their goal — and that’s what you want.”
Cosmi, as the 51st pick, signed a $6.25 million, four-year contract, and Reyes got $2.45 million over three seasons, so neither player will likely need to go back to DoorDash anytime soon.
“You get what you put into it,” he said. “You want to drive for hours, you can do it. It’s your schedule, you create the time, so if you need more money, you’ve got to just drive more."
