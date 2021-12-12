Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas never lost hope that he could produce in the NFL even as he struggled to earn a roster spot earlier this year.
His faith has been rewarded.
Since Green Bay signed him off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in early October, Douglas has delivered two of the biggest plays any Packers defender has produced all season.
He made a game-clinching interception in the final minute of a 24-21 victory at Arizona and scored on a 33-yard interception return in a 36-28 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.
“I always knew what I could do in the league,” Douglas said. “It was just about me getting the chance.”
Douglas’ improbable emergence exemplifies how the Packers have overcome multitudes of injuries to rank among the league’s top defenses.
Green Bay has played most of the season without outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander, who were both second-team selections in 2020 All-Pro balloting. Smith has been out with a back injury since the season opener. Alexander returned to practice this week but remains on injured reserve after hurting his right shoulder on Oct. 3.
Yet the Packers (9-3) still are headed toward their third straight NFC North title thanks in part to a defense that ranks fifth in points allowed per game and seventh in yards allowed per game and yards allowed per play under new coordinator Joe Barry.
There’s been no bigger surprise on that defense than Douglas, who was the NFC defensive player of last week after scoring on his interception return and having four passes defended against the Rams.
“How was this guy on the practice squad?” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers asked after the Rams game. “The dude has made so many plays for us.”
Douglas, 26, wasn’t a complete unknown heading into this season. The 2017 third-round pick from West Virginia made a combined 29 starts in a four-season stretch that included stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020).
That explains why Douglas remained confident he eventually would catch on somewhere.
“I always compete,” Douglas said. “I always want to be the best. Even my family, they’ll tell me, ‘Everything’s not a competition.’ Then what is it? I’m not about to do something and half-butt it, you know what I’m saying? I’m going to put everything (into it) and try to do it as good as I can.”
