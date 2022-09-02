Obit Shavers Boxing

Challenger Earnie Shavers, right, follows through with a right against champion Muhammad Ali during the fourth round of their boxing bout in New York's Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29, 1977. [AP PHOTO/RON FREHM, FILE]

 Ron Frehm

Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, has died. He was 78.

CALHOUN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

He was the best!!!!!!!!!!!!!

