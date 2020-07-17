After thrilling basketball fans at Lawrence County and UAB, Rachael Childress is taking her 3-point shooting skills to Europe.
Childress leaves Sept. 15 for Athens, Greece, to play for a team in the A1 National Women’s League. It’s the top professional league for women in Greece.
“I’ve always wanted to travel, and I want to play basketball as long as I can,” Childress said. “This gives me the opportunity to do both.”
According to Childress, the seven-month season begins in October. The pay for a first-year player in Greece is not great, but there are perks with the team paying for an apartment and two meals a day. She will be sharing an apartment with a teammate, who is also from the U.S. and will be playing in her second season in Greece.
Childress got bitten by the travel bug last summer when her UAB team took a trip to Spain for some games and sightseeing. Her former UAB teammate Angela Vendrell is a native of Spain.
“I loved Spain and can’t wait to get to see more of Europe,” Childress said. “I know Greece is a beautiful country with a lot of history.”
The three-time All-Conference-USA selection closed out her UAB career in March with 1,800 points while averaging 14.1 points a game. The 3-point basket accounted for 1,245 of those points.
Childress was the top 3-point shooter in the country this past season. Her career total of 415 ties her for fifth all-time in the country. Her 42.4 shooting percentage from behind the 3-point line is 10th all-time.
Each year during Final Four weekend, the NCAA hosts a 3-point shooting contest for the women and a dunk contest for the men. Childress had an invitation to this year’s contest in Atlanta only to see it canceled because of COVID-19.
“That really bummed me out,” Childress said. “It was going to be in Atlanta and my family was going to drive over. I think I would have had a good chance to win it.”
Winning the 3-point contest would have been another honor to add to the many that have come her way this year. Childress was named to the C-USA Women’s Basketball All-Academic team. She was named “Ms. Blaze,” which goes to UAB’s top female athlete for this past school year. This week it was announced that Childress is UAB’s nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year.
Until she leaves for Greece, Childress is spending time between training in Birmingham and home with her family in Rogersville. Her parents are Shane and Kelley Childress. She has a brother, Jesse, and three younger sisters: Rebekah, Leah and Josie.
All three of the sisters play basketball. Rebekah will be a senior. Leah will be in the eighth grade after finishing up last season on the Lauderdale County varsity playing in the state tournament. Josie is a seventh grader who also plays volleyball.
“I’m really going to miss all of them, but this is a great opportunity that I can’t pass up,” Childress said. “It’s a chance of a lifetime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.