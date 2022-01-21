One day after shooting 10-under and being tied for first, Ardmore’s Lee Hodges shot an even round that has him tied for 12th and four shots behind the leader in this week's stop on the PGA Tour.
Hodges is playing in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club in California.
After his great opening round, which included seven birdies and an eagle, Hodges’ second round featured three birdies and three bogeys.
Patrick Cantlay, who Hodges was tied with after Thursday’s play, leads the tournament by one shot at 14 under. There are 12 golfers between Cantlay and Hodges.
Tournament host Phil Mickelson was 155th in the 156-man field at 7 over.
Play continues Saturday and Sunday with coverage on the Golf Channel.
