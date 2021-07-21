CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brad Keselowski is ready to begin the “next evolution” of his racing career.
Jack Roush put a long-term vision for Roush Fenway Racing in motion Tuesday when the 79-year-old team owner introduced Keselowski as a new partner in the NASCAR team.
Keselowski is leaving Team Penske, where he won the 2012 championship, because he wanted an ownership role in an organization as part of his legacy in NASCAR. With Roush Fenway, Keselowski will not only drive the No. 6 Ford next season but have a considerable role off the track.
Keselowski will replace Ryan Newman, who drove the Roush flagship car the past three seasons.
Keselowski said he had four reasons for joining Roush Fenway: a long-term driving contract, being in a leadership role with the team, taking on a ownership role and having a place in the sport when he retires from driving. He likes the competitive future of the team particularly, with the advent of NASCAR's next generation car.
“I think I am buying into a stock that is about to go up,” Keselowski said during a news conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Said Roush: “He’s ready for the next challenge and I welcome him as a partner.”
Although terms were not disclosed, team President Steve Newmark said Keselowski paid for his "minority" stake in the team but neither Roush nor the Fenway Sports Group relinquished any shares. That stake could increase over the years, Newmark said.
The company will continue to be called Roush Fenway Racing for now, though changes could come later.
“It’s a win when you can get a Hall of Fame driver behind the wheel, but what was more important is the leadership skills that Brad brings,” Newmark said.
Keselowski admitted over the weekend it was “hard to walk away” from working with Roger Penske but said he wants to have a legacy in racing that goes beyond being a driver.
“This is a big dream of mine to be an owner and partner at the NASCAR level with the right ownership group," Keselowski said.
He will have a significant role on the competition team but it will remain a collaborative effort with Roush Fenway.
Keselowski wouldn't put a timetable on when he might step away from driving, saying that as long as he's still winning races and competing for championships he will remain behind the wheel.
But it's clear he was ready to establish a legacy in the sport beyond being just a driver.
“It's a huge moment,” Keselowski said. “I never dreamed this big.”
The 37-year-old Keselowski has won 35 Cup races during his his career. He has one won Cup race this year along with seven top-five finishes, and he currently ranks ninth in the standings heading into the summer break.
He will continue to race for Penske Racing for the remainder of the season.
